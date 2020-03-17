සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Ravi Karunanayake that continues to evade arrest

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 - 6:38

Ravi Karunanayake that continues to evade arrest

The Criminal Investigations Department states that certain information has been reported about former MP Ravi Karunanayake, Arjun Aloysius and others and that a special operation to arrest them continues.

However, more than 72 hours have passed since the court issued warrants for their arrest, but they have not been located.

The Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court on Friday issued warrants to arrest 10 suspects, including former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake on charges of misappropriation of public property and conspiracy at Central Bank bond auctions held on March 29 and 31, 2016.

Accordingly, two special teams of the CID had arrived at the residence of the former MP Ravi Karunanayake at Rajamalwatta Road, Battaramulla, on several occasions yesterday and the day before nut the former Minister was not at home.

Meanwhile, a team of police officers arrived at Ravi Karunanayake's residence at Rajamalwatta Mawatha, Battaramulla this morning (9).

They arrived at about 10.45 am and left the house about 20 minutes later, according to our correspondent.

Owner of the Perpetual Treasuries, Arjun Aloysius, who is wanted by the police was not at his residence and only his security was seen last night at his residence at Flower Road in Colombo.

In the meantime, Criminal Investigators arrived at the home of suspect Arjun Aloysius around 11.40 this morning and after about 8 minutes later, the police officers left the residence.

Only Muthuraja Surendran, a former board member of Perpetual Treasuries, has been arrested in connection with the bond transaction.

Among the suspects who have not been arrested so far are Ravi Karunanayake, former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran who has left the country, Perpetual Treasuries owner Arjun Aloysius, Chairman Jeffrey Aloysius, CEO Kasun Palisena, two board members and two former senior officials of Central Bank affiliated entities.

In the meantime, various parties have expressed their views over the issuance of warrants on former MP Ravi Karunanayake and others and the matter of not arresting these warranted persons.
