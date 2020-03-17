WHO declares COVID-19 as Pandemic
World Health Organisation (WHO) declares COVID-19 as Pandemic as outbreaks multiply across countries and cities all over the world.
Currently over 100,000 infected patinets aross 100 countries have been reported.
Monday, 09 March 2020 - 22:13
WHO declares COVID-19 as Pandemic
World Health Organisation (WHO) declares COVID-19 as Pandemic as outbreaks multiply across countries and cities all over the world.
Currently over 100,000 infected patinets aross 100 countries have been reported.
The Philippine Stock Exchange suspended trade indefinitely on Tuesday, citing the safety of traders and staff in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore,... Read More
A clinical trial to evaluate a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin on Monday (March 16), the Associated Press reported,... Read More
A motorcyclist was killed in an accident which took place in Unanpitiya, on the Baddegama – Udugama road. The accident occurred yesterday (16) evening... Read More