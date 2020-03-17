166+passengers+from+South+Korea+directed+to+the+Batticaloe+campus

166 passengers who arrived at 3.33 am from South Korea have been directed to the quarantine facility at the Batticaloe campus.

164 Sri Lankans and 2 Koreans are amongst the passengers according to our correspondent.

With the involvement of the health ministry, the group had been transferred to the quarantine facility located at the Batticaloe campus via buses.

The director of health services, Director General, specialist doctor Anil Jasinghe noted that passengers arriving from South Korea, Italy and Iran to the Katunayake airport will be quarantined from today onwards.



