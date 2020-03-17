Four provinces will get warmer today (Heat Index advisory)

The meteorology department forecasts that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Sabaragamuwa Province after 2.00 pm today (10).

The department states that other parts of the island will experience dry weather.

Meanwhile the Department informs the public that the Western, North Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern Provinces and the Monaragala District will experience extreme warm weather today (10).

Accordingly, the people in the respective areas should drink sufficient water and avoid excessive activity in accordance with the prior awareness of the health authorities.







