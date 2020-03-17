Student+accident+at+the+University+of+Sri+Jayewardenepura+investigated+on+being+connected+to+ragging

Investigations have commenced to ascertain if the student who faced an accident during a party following an event held at the University of Sri Jayewardenpura was based on ragging, or an unforeseen accident.

The administration of the university and the police are conducting separate investigations into the matter according to the minister of higher education, Dr. Bandula Gunawardena.

The student who faced the accident is currently receiving treatment at the ICU of the Colombo national hospital.

The first year students of the faculty of management studies had organized an event on the 6th of March, marking the end of ragging which is known as the bucket party.

The event had ended at around 8.30 pm, and most of the students who had attended the event had left the premises.

However it has been reported that the students continued to have fun remaining at the location the event was held.

During this, a tyre which had been brought to the location had fallen on the students head and he had been admitted to the Colombo teaching hospital.

Owing to the seriousness of his condition, he was transferred to the Colombo national hospital for further treatment.

The student who has been hospitalized following the incident, is a first year student of the management faculty residing in Gampaha.