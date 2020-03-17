සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Student accident at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura investigated on being connected to ragging

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 - 7:55

Student+accident+at+the+University+of+Sri+Jayewardenepura+investigated+on+being+connected+to+ragging

Investigations have commenced to ascertain if the student who faced an accident during a party following an event held at the University of Sri Jayewardenpura was based on ragging, or an unforeseen accident.

The administration of the university and the police are conducting separate investigations into the matter according to the minister of higher education, Dr. Bandula Gunawardena.

The student who faced the accident is currently receiving treatment at the ICU of the Colombo national hospital.

The first year students of the faculty of management studies had organized an event on the 6th of March, marking the end of ragging which is known as the bucket party.

The event had ended at around 8.30 pm, and most of the students who had attended the event had left the premises.

However it has been reported that the students continued to have fun remaining at the location the event was held.

During this, a tyre which had been brought to the location had fallen on the students head and he had been admitted to the Colombo teaching hospital.

Owing to the seriousness of his condition, he was transferred to the Colombo national hospital for further treatment.

The student who has been hospitalized following the incident, is a first year student of the management faculty residing in Gampaha.

Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:48

The Philippine Stock Exchange suspended trade indefinitely on Tuesday, citing the safety of traders and staff in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore,... Read More

Coronavirus Drug to be tested – Clinical trial starts today of a US government co-developed drug
Coronavirus Drug to be tested – Clinical trial starts today of a US government co-developed drug
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:45

A clinical trial to evaluate a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin on Monday (March 16), the Associated Press reported,... Read More

A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)
A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 9:19

A motorcyclist was killed in an accident which took place in Unanpitiya, on the Baddegama – Udugama road. The accident occurred yesterday (16) evening... Read More



Trending News

The Government declares a 3-day additional public holiday (Applicable to the Private sector)
17 March 2020
The Government declares a 3-day additional public holiday (Applicable to the Private sector)
22nd coronavirus patient reported
16 March 2020
22nd coronavirus patient reported
6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28
16 March 2020
6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28
Request not to leave home except for essential work (video)
16 March 2020
Request not to leave home except for essential work (video)
Three patients reported - total number of infected increase to 21
16 March 2020
Three patients reported - total number of infected increase to 21

International News

Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
17 March 2020
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March
16 March 2020
Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March
Number of coronavirus deaths and infections increase
16 March 2020
Number of coronavirus deaths and infections increase
US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB
16 March 2020
US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.