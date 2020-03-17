සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Time period given for political parties to change their symbols conclude, Commission summons 6 parties faced with issues

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 - 7:54

The time given for political parties for altering their symbols ended yesterday. 

According to general election Act the symbol of a political party can be altered only within seven days after the dissolution of parliament.

While the UNP taking the initiative formed a new alliance and prepared for the upcoming general election, varied views were expressed among different factions about the name of the alliance entering the foray and its symbol.

However since the time for altering the symbol ended yesterday, if the Samagi Jana Balavegaya contests the general election it should do so with telephone as the symbol.

If not it will have to contest under New Democratic Front using the swan symbol.

Recently UNP general secretary Akila Viraj Kaariyavasam informed the election commission by a letter that the UNP would be contesting the election covering all electoral districts using the elephant symbol.

However, since the time for altering the symbol has ended we inquired from Samagi Jana Balavegaya general secretary, former MP Ranjith Maddumabandara about the decision taken regarding contesting the upcoming general election. 

In response the general secretary said that since the final decision had been taken for contesting the upcoming general election under the Samagi Jana Balavegaya  with the telephone symbol it was possible for any group including the UNP to join the balavegaya and contest the election

Meanwhile, the election commission has informed Chairmen and general secretaries of 6 political parties faced with issues to arrive at the election commission today.

 

