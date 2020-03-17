Coronavirus becomes a global pandemic;Italy extends emergency measures nationwide;

Italy has extended its emergency coronavirus measures, which include travel restrictions and a ban on public gatherings, to the entire country.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte ordered people to stay home and seek permission for essential travel.

He said the measures were designed to protect the most vulnerable. "There is no more time," he said in a TV address.

Italy's coronavirus death toll jumped from 366 to 463 on Monday. It is the worst-hit country after China.

The number of confirmed infection also increased by 24% from Sunday.

Cases of the virus have been confirmed in all 20 Italian regions.

The World Health Organization warned there was now a "very real" threat that the new coronavirus outbreak will become a pandemic, but stressed the virus could still be controlled.

After global COVID-19 infections passed the 100,000-mark, WHO chief told reporters that "the threat of a pandemic has become very real".

The latest death toll from the outbreak reached 4012 and infected tens of thousands of people around the world.