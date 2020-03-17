An attack on a hotel in Periyamulla – Negombo, one killed, four hospitalized

In an attack carried out by a group which forcibly entered a hotel in Periyamulla – Negombo last night and engaged in a clash with the owner and the staff, one employee was killed and three others who sustained injuries were hospitalized.

A group of about 6 persons, had entered the hotel around 9.30pm and attempted to consume liquor. The clash had taken place when the owner and employees objected to it.

On this occasion the group had attacked the Hotel owner and staff with a sharp weapon and fled the premises.

Four persons including the owner of the hotel who were sustained serious injuries were admitted to the Negombo hospital and one employee had succumbed to his injuries there.

The deceased is a 36 year old resident of Ganewelpola – Kekirawa.

Two of the suspects involved in the incident have been taken into custody already and the Police Media Division said investigations are underway to arrest the other suspects.