Sri+Lankans+also+affected+due+to+protection+imposed+because+of+the+Corona+Virus

Steps for quarantine have been expanded in Italy where deaths due to the Corona Virus have risen to 463.

Italian Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte said that no one will be allowed to engage in tours or walking around except for the purpose of service and emergency family requirements.

The number infected in Italy has increased to 9172. Our Special Hiru Correspondent in Milano, Indrajith Srimal said that due to the strict measures taken by Italy as a result of the Covid-19 Virus, even Sri Lankans have been affected.

Meanwhile, 15 Sri Lankans who left Italy prior to protective measures being put in place, arrived in the island this morning. They were sent to the Batticaloa Campus quarantine