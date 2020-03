A special discussion will be held this morning between the Leader of the Samagi Janabalavegaya, Sajith Premadasa and its top-level representatives.

Former parliamentarian Ashok Abeysinghe informed the Hiru news team that the discussion will take place at their head office of at 10.30 am, at E. W. Perera, Mawatha, Ethul Kotte.

The current crisis, the nomination process and the future activities will be discussed at this meeting.