Ajith Prasanna, three others further remanded until the 24

Three people including Major Ajith Prasanna, the convener of the War Heroes' Association on behalf of the motherland has been further remanded until the 24th of this month. This was after they were produced before the Colombo Additional Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage. They have been accused of conducting a media conference and sharing information on an ongoing case in courts in a manner that intimidates and impacts the victims and the witnesses in the case regarding the kidnapping of 11 youth

When the case was taken up, the lawyer appearing for Ajith Prasanna made a request for bail for his client and the Additional Magistrate rejected the request.

In addition, the Additional Magistrate directed the Attorney General and the CID to file a complaint with the Court of Appeal against them for contempt of court.