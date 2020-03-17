Election duty and vehicle usage - President issues circular to comply with EC

The Secretary to the President has issued a circular regarding the government officials involved in election duties and the vehicles usage for the next general election.

The circular has been sent to all Secretaries of Ministries, Provincial Council Secretaries, District Secretaries and heads of all government and incorporated statutory bodies to obtain information from the Election Commission regarding the relevant matters and to comply with their instructions.

The Secretary to the President has requested in his circular to extend their fullest cooperation to the Election Commission in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission is hoping to obtain information on the number of deceased and overseas voters to prevent misuse of votes at the upcoming general election.

Accordingly, the Commission has requested the public to inform details of deceased and overseas voters included in the 2019 electoral lists, to the Grama Niladhari before the 14th of this month.