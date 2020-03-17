සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Coronavirus death toll rises to 4080; Returnees from South Korea and Italy sent to quarantine

Tuesday, 10 March 2020 - 13:02

Coronavirus+death+toll+rises+to+4080%3B+Returnees+from+South+Korea+and+Italy+sent+to+quarantine
Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that no passenger sent to quarantine centres in Sri Lanka will be charged money.

He said President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has already directed the authorities to provide all necessary facilities to the inmates of the quarantine centres.

181 passengers who returned from South Korean and Italy early this morning were transported to the quarantine centre at Batticaloa campus.

However, a tense situation erupted after the passengers informed that each of them would be charged 7500 rupees for their meal for the 14 days quarantine.

Meanwhile, chairman of the Kaththankudi Urban Council SHM Azwar requested the businessman in the town to launch Hartal in protest of setting up quarantine at the Batticaloa campus.

However, it is reported that no businessman has participated in such Hartal so far.

At the same time, the Foreign Employment Bureau stated that sending workers for foreign employment has not been suspended as yet although coronavirus is spreading in some parts of the world.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Wuhan today for his first visit to the epicentre of the country's coronavirus epidemic since the crisis erupted in January.

Xi's unannounced visit comes as unprecedented quarantine measures that have sealed off Wuhan and the rest of central Hubei province since late January appear to have paid off, with new infections dropping dramatically in recent weeks.

Italy has extended its emergency coronavirus measures, which include travel restrictions and a ban on public gatherings, to the entire country.

Italy's coronavirus death toll jumped from 366 to 463 on Monday. It is the worst-hit country after China.

The number of confirmed infection also increased by 24% from Sunday.

Cases of the virus have been confirmed in all 20 Italian regions.

The World Health Organization warned there was now a "very real" threat that the new coronavirus outbreak will become a pandemic, but stressed the virus could still be controlled.

After global COVID-19 infections passed the 100,000-mark, WHO chief told reporters that "the threat of a pandemic has become very real".

The latest death toll from the outbreak reached 4080 and infected tens of thousands of people around the world.

Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:48

The Philippine Stock Exchange suspended trade indefinitely on Tuesday, citing the safety of traders and staff in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore,... Read More

Coronavirus Drug to be tested – Clinical trial starts today of a US government co-developed drug
Coronavirus Drug to be tested – Clinical trial starts today of a US government co-developed drug
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:45

A clinical trial to evaluate a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin on Monday (March 16), the Associated Press reported,... Read More

A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)
A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 9:19

A motorcyclist was killed in an accident which took place in Unanpitiya, on the Baddegama – Udugama road. The accident occurred yesterday (16) evening... Read More



Trending News

The Government declares a 3-day additional public holiday (Applicable to the Private sector)
17 March 2020
The Government declares a 3-day additional public holiday (Applicable to the Private sector)
22nd coronavirus patient reported
16 March 2020
22nd coronavirus patient reported
6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28
16 March 2020
6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28
Request not to leave home except for essential work (video)
16 March 2020
Request not to leave home except for essential work (video)
Three patients reported - total number of infected increase to 21
16 March 2020
Three patients reported - total number of infected increase to 21

International News

Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
17 March 2020
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March
16 March 2020
Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March
Number of coronavirus deaths and infections increase
16 March 2020
Number of coronavirus deaths and infections increase
US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB
16 March 2020
US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.