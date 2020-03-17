Fingerprints on the tyre related to the accident of the J’pura student obtained

The relatives of the first year University student from the Management Faculty who was injured during a function held at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura are accusing the university administration.

They have questioned whether proper approvals were given to host the party.

The student's brother told our news team that due consideration to his brother's accident has not been provided.

However, the university administration and the police have launched separate investigations into the incident to ascertain whether it was as a result of ragging or an accident.

A function was held at the university premises on the 6th with the participation of the first-year students of the Faculty of Management. This event, which marks the end of the ragging, is known by the University students as the Bucket Party.

The function ended at around 8.30 pm and the majority of the students had left the premises.

However, it is reported that a group of students have been staying at the place until 1 am.

A tyre that had been brought to the venue of the party had fallen to the student's head from a considerable height and he had been taken to the Colombo South Teaching Hospital.

The student was transferred to the Colombo National Hospital for further treatment.

The injured student is currently receiving treatment in the ICU of the Colombo National Hospital.

The student, a resident of Gampaha, is a first-year student of the Management Faculty.

However, the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, Senior Professor Sudantha Liyanage stated that a formal investigation into the accident is being conducted.

The Vice Chancellor stated that the police had arrived at the university this morning and obtained fingerprints from the tyre related to the accident.