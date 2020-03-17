Will the public benefit from the reduction in oil prices? Statement by Minister in charge

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera states that the public will be given the advantage of the reduced prices of crude oil in the world market soon.

The minister was responding to questions raised by journalists after attending a meeting held in Walasmulla yesterday.

The price of crude oil fell by more than 30 percent yesterday, marking the biggest fall since the 1991 Gulf War.

However, the oil prices rose by 6.6 percent to US $ 36 a barrel. The price of a barrel of US WTI crude oil rose 6.1 percent to record a price of US $ 33.

There oil prices have been hitting a low due to several crises unfolding at the same time.

First, there is obviously a Coronavirus crisis as it continues to spread. Large areas of northern Italy are now on lockdown. The number of cases in the U.S. has surged, and could explode in the coming days.

Second, there is a brewing economic crisis. China shut down parts of its economy in January and February. Parts of Europe followed. The U.S. could be the next.

Third, OPEC and Russia just added on to the supply crisis. The collapse of talks last week and the ensuing price war has WTI down to $33 per barrel as of midday on Monday, down from $45 last Thursday on the eve of the OPEC+ talks. OPEC and Russia have said that all restraints on production expire at the end of the month, and everyone can produce at will. Oil prices could easily plummet below US $ 30 according to some international media reports.



