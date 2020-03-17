Writ Petition filed by Ravi and 4 others to annul warrant, to be taken up in the Court of Appeal tomorrow

The Court of Appeal has decided to take up the petitions filed by former Parliamentarian Ravi Karunanayake and four others in the Court of Appeal requesting the warrant issued against them by the Fort Magistrate Court to be annulled through a writ order.

This was when the petition was taken up before the Chairman of the Court of Appeal, Justice A.H.M.D. Nawaz and Justice Arjun Obeysekera.

The four petitions were filed by Ravi Karunanayake, Arjun Aloysius, owner of the Perpetual Treasuries and Central Bank officer Sangarapillai Padumanathan and his legal officer Saman Kumara.

The Deputy Solicitor General who appeared on behalf of the Attorney General's Department pointed out that the respondents named in the petition, the Attorney General, the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department and the Acting Inspector General of Police had not been issued summons.

The Court of Appeal directed the respondents to issue summons to the respondents conmsidering this as an emergency matter.

Fort Magistrate's Court issued warrants on the 6th, to arrest ten people accused in connection with the alleged loss of 50 billion to the government during two bond auctions held in 2016, including former parliamentarian Ravi Karunanayake, former central bank governor Arjuna Mahendran, and owner of the Perpetual Treasuries Arjun Aloysius.