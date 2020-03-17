The story of charging Rs 7500 for quarantine - the truth behind the story(video)

The Hiru correspondent stated that a tense situation had arisen at the airport when passengers directed to quarantine centers were informed that they would be charged Rs. 7500 for three meals for 14-days

Acting Chief of Defense Staff, Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, however, stressed that passengers would not be charged.

A total of 181 passengers from South Korea and Italy were evacuated early this morning to the quarantine centers established at the Batticola Campus.

This includes 164 Sri Lankans from South Korea, two Korean nationals and 15 Sri Lankans from Italy. On their arrival at the Katunayake airport, they were taken to the Batticaloa Campus in buses with the intervention of the Ministry of Health.

However, our journalist had recorded an incident when a Sri Lankan passenger from overseas telephoned his relatives when he was to be taken to the quarantine center.