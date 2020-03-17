Mukesh Ambani loses his crown as the Richest in Asia – loses US $ 5.8 billion in a single day

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani who owns large conglomerates in India and the richest man in Asia has lost his place due to the global economic changes that took place yesterday.

Ambani's ventures includes the petroleum business of Reliance Group, and yesterday there was a record drop in oil prices in the world.

Ambani has lost $ 5.8 billion in assets in a single day, with the global stock market crashing.

Accordingly, Jack Maa the founder of China's Alibaba Group is now the richest person in Asia with a wealth of US $ 44.5 billion.

The gap between Jack - Maa and Ambani's assets is approximately US$ 2.6 billion.