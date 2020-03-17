Auditors+stage+protest

The Sri Lanka Audit Inspectors Services Association staged a protest march from Fort Railway Station to the Presidential Secretariat based on several issues faced by the Public Audit Service.

They handed over a memorandum to an additional secretary to the president and the protest was called off due to a promise to provide them a time for discussion with the president's secretary tomorrow.

In the meantime, a group of workers at the Kirkoswald estate, which is managed by the Madulsima Plantations, staged a protest today demanding the annual bonus.

The protests took place after the demonstrators arrived at the estate headquarters after staying away from their regular daily activities and the plucking of tea leaves.