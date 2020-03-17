All+suspects+involved+in+the+clash+at+the+Negombo+Hotel+arrested

The six suspects wanted in connection with the clash at a hotel in Periyamulla, Negombo have surrendered over to the Negombo Police through their lawyers.

According to the police media unit stated that all seven suspects have been arrested.

One of the suspects had been arrested earlier and the suspects are to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate's Court tomorrow.

A group that broke into a hotel last night had a clash with the owner and a staff which resulted in one employee being killed and three others being injured.

The clash occurred when the owner of the hotel and the employees objected to the group trying to consume Alcohol inside the hotel.



