24 passengers from overseas taken on flight to quarantine centre (video)

24 passengers from South Korea and Italy arrive at Kandakadu Quarantine Center

A total of 24 passengers from South Korea and Italy have been brought to the quarantine center of the Kandakadu Army Camp in Polonnaruwa this morning.

Our correspondent stated that they were all male.

The group had been brought to the Kandakadu Quarantine Center by helicopters belonging to the Sri Lanka Air Force at around 11.00 am this morning.

