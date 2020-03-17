President Trump not tested for Corona virus despite close encounters – White House

The White House stated that US President Donald Trump has not been subject to an examination into coronavirus infection. The White House has insisted that President Donald Trump doesn't need a coronavirus test, despite several members of his political circle self-quarantining after they came into contact with a man later diagnosed with the disease according to foreign media reports.

Vice President Mike Pence stated that he has not been tested for coronavirus in response to a question by a journalist during a white house Corona Virus Task Force briefing held today, he also stated that he was not aware if President Trump has been tested.

Four members of Congress, including one who recently shook President Donald Trump's hand and another who rode on Air Force One on Monday, have announced that they would self-quarantine after coming into contact with an individual who was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus at CPAC

Two US lawmakers who had recent close contact with President Donald Trump were in self-quarantine after being exposed to the virus.

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday requested all staff based at its headquarters to work from home due to an employee who may have the virus, becoming the first federal agency to ask its Washington employees to work from home.

The White House spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham however stated that the president was in good health.

She has also told foreign media that the President was not showing any symptoms of coronavirus.



Foreign media reports state that the Trump scare shows that no American is immune from the coronavirus risk.