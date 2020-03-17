59+suspects+who+received+arms+training+with+Saharan+Remanded

59 persons who had undergone arms training with the leader of the National Thawheed Jamaat Organization, Saharan Hashim, have been remanded until the 24th of this month.

This was when they were produced before the High Court Judge A.C.M. Rizwan today. They were based on Investigations carried out by the police after the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks in the Kanthankudy area.

Investigations carried out by the police revealed that the suspects had undergone arms training at the National Thawheed Jamaat Organization Camp in Nuwara Eliya