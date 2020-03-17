Sri Lankans disturbed over delays in quarantine facilities - (video)

A total of 181 passengers arrived in the island this morning from South Korea and Italy.

With the intervention of the Ministry of Health, they were taken on buses and sent to quarantine centers set up at the Batticaloa Campus.

However, due to various inconveniences caused at that time, a heated situation erupted among the passengers returning from overseas and health officials.

Airport security officers and doctors intervened to rectify the situation.

We have received several footage from a passenger returning from Italy regarding the tension between passengers and health officials.