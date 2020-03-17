Colombo Stock Exchange All Share Price Index (ASPI) records the 2nd biggest drop in a single day in history

Colombo Stock Exchange All Share Price Index (ASPI) drops by 221.24 points recording the 2nd biggest drop in a single day in history.
S&P Sri Lanka 20 Index fell to 2,361.75 from 2,479.61.
The TOTAL RETURN INDICES on All Share (ASTRI) dropped to 6,858.88 from the previous days figure of 7,155.15
According to the CSE daily the top ten gainers today (10) were
EDEN HOTEL LANKA
PALM GARDEN HOTEL
MILLENNIUM HOUSE
EASTERN MERCHANT
AMANA TAKAFUL
LANKA REALTY
SINGHE HOSPITALS
AMBEON CAPITAL
AMANA BANK
RESUS ENERGY
According to the CSE daily the top ten losers today (10) were
CIT
SINHAPUTHRA FIN
HVA FOODS
LAUGFS POWER
SINHAPUTHRA FIN [P]
HATTON
BOGAWANTALAWA
BROWNS BEACH
TRADE FINANCEC M HOLDINGS