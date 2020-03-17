Man+sentenced+for+arriving+in+court+drunk

The Galle Magistrate's Court today sentenced a suspect to two months imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 1,500 for being drunk and behaving in a manner that disturbed the work of the court

This suspect who was attending a hearing at the main magistrate's court, was arrested on suspicion of his conduct while in court.

The suspect has been sentenced after was referred to the Judicial Medical Officer of the Karapitiya Hospital and then produced before Galle Chief Magistrate Harshana Kekunwela with the report.