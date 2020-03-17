Social media posts about the condition of the J’pura student in hospital is false

Pushpa Ramyani De Zoysa, Chief trained nurse of the Colombo National Hospital states that, some of the statements made on social media regarding the condition of the student that was critically injured in an accident at a party held at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura are false.

She says the student whose condition is critical is still receiving treatment at the ICU.

She further stated that the photo of a patient posted on social media claiming to be that of the student is not that of the patient.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Director of the Colombo National Hospital Dr. Lionel Muhammadiram stated that the condition of the injured student was better than yesterday.

Since his condition is getting better, he has been removed from the ventilator and allowed to breathe naturally.

A ceremony was held at the university premises on the 6th with the participation of the first-year students of the Faculty of Management.

This event, which marks the end ragging is known as the University Bucket Party.

The ceremony ended at around 8.30 pm and the majority of the students had left the premises.

However, it is reported that a group of students continued to be entertained in the place.

The tyre that had been brought to the venue for the event had fallen on the student's head from a considerable height and was admitted to the South Colombo Teaching Hospital with critical injuries.

The student was transferred to the Colombo National Hospital for further treatment.