British+Health+Minister+also+diagnosed+with+Corona

Two Sri Lankans who have been diagnosed with the COVID 19 also known as corona virus have been discovered from the United Arab Emirates.

Foreign media reports noted that 74 cases of Corona virus has been found so far.

15 new cases were reported yesterday and amongst these, two Sri Lankans have also been diagnosed.

Foreign media further reported that they have been sent for necessary treatment.

The duty in charge officer of the Katunayake international airport noted that over 300 passengers who arrived in Sri Lanka from South Korea, Italy and Iran have been quarantined this morning.

It has been reported that these passengers had arrived in Katunayake via Dubai, Qatar, Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia.

Further 171 passengers arriving from South Korea and Italy have been directed to Punani and Kandakadu quarantine facilities.

24 of them were taken to the Kandakadu facility via a special helicopter belonging to the airforce, while the rest were transported via bus.

The army noted that sufficient facilities are made available for those arriving from foreign countries in the quarantine centers located in Polonnaruwa Kandakadu and the Batticaloa campus.

Army commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva noted that Sri Lankans arriving from foreign countries also have to be made aware about the quarantining process.

UK Health minister and Conservative MP Nadine Dorries says she has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

Dorries, the first MP to test positive, said she had taken all the advised precautions after finding out, and had been self-isolating at home.

It comes as a sixth person died from the virus in the UK, which has a total of 382 cases.

The number of US cases of the coronavirus surged to more than 900, after public health experts criticised authorities for downplaying the epidemic and lagging behind in testing efforts.

At least 23 people have died and 959 people have been infected.

Japan had 59 new cases of coronavirus infection yesterday, the biggest one-day rise since the start of the outbreak.

Japan has now seen 19 deaths from the virus, including seven from the cruise ship.

Italy reported five more deaths from prison riots linked to the new coronavirus that have now officially claimed 12 lives over three days.

Jails have been ordered to stop visits and limit day releases as part of a broad government response to the disease that has killed 631 people in Italy in just over two weeks.

The latest death toll from the outbreak reached 4,262 and infected 118 thousand 585 people around the world.