Party+secretaries+to+the+elections+commission+today

A discussion between recognised political party secretaries and the election commission, with regard to the general election is to be held this afternoon.

At this discussion attention will be drawn on accepting of nominations, security in connection with the election and setting up of party offices.

Similarly elections commission representatives are due to hold discussions with the Postal department today.

Meanwhile, an elections commission spokesman said that the election commission’s attention has been focused regarding setting apart the 8th and 9th of next month for marking postal votes of the general election.

While the deadline for accepting applications for postal vote is 16th this month, the commission said that this deadline would not be extended for any reason.