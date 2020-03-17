Ravi’s petition to be considered today

The petition filed by 4 suspects including former MP Ravi Karunanayake requesting the halting of arrest through a writ order against the Fort magistrate court’s order is to be considered by the court of appeal today.

The petition was filed yesterday.

Allegations have been leveled against former MP Ravi Karunanayake, former governor of the central bank, Arjun Mahendran, Owner of Perpetual treasuries, Arjun Aloysious, chairman Jeffrey Aloysious and two other directors of the company as well as two former officials of the central bank for fraud exceeding 51 billion rupees in connection to the bond scam.

Accordingly Fort Magistrate, Ranga Dissanayake issued warrants ordering that the suspects be arrested on the 6th of March.

However, the CID has been able to arrest only one individual from the group so far while the rest are in hiding including former MP Ravi Karunanayake.

The Writ petition was filed yesterday by former MP Ravi Karunanayake, Owner of Perpetual treasuries Arjuna Aloysious, former central bank official, Sangarapillai Padumanapan and Indika Samankumara through their attorneys.

The attorney general, acting IGP, Deputy director of the CID, OIC of the Fraud division, police OIC of the division and Fort Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake had been named as respondents of the petition.