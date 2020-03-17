Proposal+on+reducing+fuel+prices+presented+to+the+cabinet

Samagi Jana Balavegaya leader Sajith Premadasa said that if the local fuel price was not reduced proportionate to the international price reduction, an agitation would be staged together with the people.

He said so while participating at a media briefing held at the party headquarters in Pitakotte yesterday.

Meanwhile Power and Energy Minister Mahinda Amaraweera is scheduled to brief the cabinet today regarding fuel price decrease in the world market.

The Minister had said that since the fuel price in the world market had decreased substantially, action would be taken to have the benefits of this passed down to the people.