Pohottuwa can win the election, without the support of the SLFP - Minister Prasanna

Minister Prasanna Ranatunga stated that the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna could win the general election even without the support of the SLFP.
He said this in response to a statement made by the former SLFP media spokesman Weerakumara Dissanayake.
Wednesday, 11 March 2020 - 17:56
