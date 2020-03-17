The first Sri Lankan infected with Covid - 19 (Coronavirus), within Sri Lanka reported

The first Sri Lankan infected with Covid - 19 (Coronavirus), within Sri Lanka has been reported. It is a middle aged male from the tourism sector, He is now being treated at IDH.

The specialist said that the patient was diagnosed with fever two days ago and admitted to IDH.

It is also reported that this person had been with a group of Italians.

Meanwhile, more than 300 passengers from South Korea, Italy and Iran, who arrived at the Katunayake airport this morning, have behaved in an unruly manner, according to our correspondent.

The passengers have behaved this way, accusing that they did not have the necessary facilities at the airport after travelling from a long destination.

The relatives of the passengers had also arrived at the airport and they said there were no proper facilities at the airport.



