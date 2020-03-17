Govt requests everyone in the country to adhere and support the measures taken to prevent the spread of Coronavirus - PMD (Video)

Government requests everyone in the country to adhere and support the measures taken by the State to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in Sri Lanka

The government is urging the public to support the program initiated to prevent the spread of the Covid -19 also known as coronavirus, in Sri Lanka.

The President’s Media Unit stated that the virus is spreading in many countries around the world and those countries have taken various steps to control it.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe states that the first Sri Lankan infected with coronavirus has been identified in Sri Lanka.

The 52-year-old is a tourist guide.

He has been with an Italian tour group. Specialist Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that the patient has been quarantined and treatment has commenced.

The President’s Media Unit stated that information is being obtained about the places visited by the tour group and people they associated.

Passengers traveling from South Korea, Italy and Iran are being quarantined since yesterday to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Therefore, the government further requests the passengers travelling from overseas and the public to extend their fullest support to the corona prevention programme.



