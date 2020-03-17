US $ 1.6 billion relief package from Australia to control coronavirus

The government of Australia has introduced a US $ 1.6 billion relief package to combat the coronavirus in Australia.



The government has also implemented a method of obtaining medical advice through video technology for people infected with the virus and those suspected of being infected.

Australia has also extended the ban imposed on travel to Italy.

In the meantime, the largest number of coronavirus infections reported within one day in Japan was reported yesterday, it was 59 patients.

There are 581 people infected with the virus in Japan, and 10 have been reported dead.

The reports indicate that the number of deaths due to coronavirus has risen to 4,284.