A special statement by a former officer of discipline at J’pura regarding the accident of Pasindu Hirushan (Video)

Pasindu Hirushan a management student of the Sri Jayewardenepura University is currently receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the Colombo National Hospital after tyre fell on to his head.

Fr. Sunil De Silva has stated in his Facebook account that Pasindu Hirushan of Sri Jayewardenepura University was severely subject to ragging on the 5th and 6th of March and receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit of the Colombo National Hospital, with serious head and brain injuries leaving him unconscious.

It is reported that Catholic students of the University have conducted a special service to Pasindu Hirushan at the Cathedral of the Archbishop of Colombo.

In the meantime, former disciplinary officer of the Sri Jayawardenapura University, Pataka Kumarasinghe, made a special statement today regarding the ragging incidents.

He had stated in his Facebook account that more than three innocent students have previously been beaten and killed and that several innocent poor children had become mentally ill due to the ragging at the Jayawardenapura University.

He had made a statement “According to the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ruhuna candles have been inserted into the vagina of the new girls ...”

The following is the special statement given by a former officer of Discipline at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura, Pataka Kumarasinghe.