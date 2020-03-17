The number of people affected by dry weather exceeds 300,000

Due to the prevailing extreme dry weather conditions experienced in the Nuwara Eliya district, the tourism industry has been adversely affected.

The tourism industry states that the dry weather has affected the scenic beauty of Nuwara Eliya and the surrounding areas.

It is reported that the water levels in many beautiful waterfalls including Devon, St. Clair, Aberdeen, Laxapana, Rambada, Kadiyan Lena and Gerandiella have decreased.

Due to the intense heat during the day, foreign tourists have stated that it is difficult for them to explore the natural beauty of Nuwara Eliya. They have further stated the previous beauty of the surrounding areas of Nuwara Eliya is disappearing because of the dry weather.

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Center stated that 301,253 persons belonging to 53,157 families have been affected due to the prevailing dry weather conditions.