Three students arrested for the incident involving the J’pura student's accident

Three students of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura have been arrested in connection with the accident of a student during a party at the university.

It is reported that one of the students has confessed to the accident.

A party was held at the university premises on the 6th with the participation of the first-year students of the Faculty of Management.

A tyre which had been brought to the venue had fallen from a high position on to the student and he was admitted to the ICU of the Colombo National Hospital with critical injuries.