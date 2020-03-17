A+letter+from+the+AG+to+the+Presidential+Commission+on+Political+Victimization

Attorney General Dappula de Livera has informed the Commission in writing that the Presidential Commission appointed to investigate political revenge and victimization has no jurisdiction or authority to prosecute cases.

This was in reference to the summons issued to the Attorney General to appear before the Commission this morning.

The Secretary to the Presidential Commission investigating into political revenge and victimization has been summoned to appear before the Colombo High Court for the case being heard against eight suspects, including the elephant trafficker Niraj Roshan alias Ali Roshan.

However, she failed to appear in court.

Afterwards, the Presidential Commission asked the Attorney General to appear today for not acting in accordance with their instructions to refrain from proceeding with cases until their investigations are concluded.

Secretary of the Presidential Commission was issued warrants for her failure to appear in court yesterday.