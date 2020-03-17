Udayanga+Weeratunga+further+remanded

Udayanga Further remanded

Former Sri Lankan ambassador in Russia, Udayanga Weeratunga, who was charged with the MIG transaction, was remanded until March 18.

This was when he was produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court.

Udayanga Weeratunga was arrested, when he arrived in the island on February 14in connection with the MIG transactions that occurred between 2007 and 2009.

The Financial Crimes Investigation Division, which investigated the matter, reported to the Colombo Magistrate's Court and accordingly arrest warrants were issued at several occasions for his arrest.