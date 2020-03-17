Secretary of the Commission investigating political victimization, who was warranted, appear in courts

Secretary to the President's Commission appointed to investigate political victimization, Pearl K. Weerasinghe, appeared before the Colombo High Court Judge today after being issued warrants for not appearing for a case that is being heard against Ali Roshan and eight suspects.

The three-judge bench comprising Vikum Kaluarachchi, Dhammika Ganepola and Aditya Patabendige recalled the warrant issued on her.

She has also agreed to handover to the courts tomorrow, all documents pertaining to the case taken over by the Commission.