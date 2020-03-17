Artificial Maize - Investigation to be carried out

Secretary to the President Dr. PB Jayasundara has instructed the Consumer Affairs Authority to carry out an immediate investigation regarding the attempt to create an artificial stock of maize when there is a sufficient quantity of maize.

It has been revealed that the intermediaries who are making exorbitant profits from the maize trade are behind this attempt.

It has been reported that their aim is to create a shortage in the market and thereby increase the price of chicken during the upcoming festive season.

At a meeting chaired by the Secretary to the President, it was emphasized that this sinister effort should be defeated in order to protect the farmer and the consumer.

This season 70,000 Acres of maize has been cultivated and the yield is 300,000 metric tons.

This stock has not reached the market, and the minimum price that farmers should be paid for a kilogram of maize is 50 rupees.

The maximum selling price is set at 55 rupees per kilo.

The government has also decided to maintain the maximum price of a kilo of chicken at Rs 430 during the festive season.

The annual corn requirement, including animal feed production, is 450,000 metric tons.

A total of 133,128 metric tonnes have been imported in the year 2018, at a cost of Rs. 6,718 million.

During the discussion it was revealed that 87,109 metric tons were imported up to October last year and the amount spent was 4,846 million rupees.