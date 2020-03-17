Main suspect in J'pura tyre accident arrested

Police have arrested a 24-year-old university student who was the main suspect in the incident of a student being seriously injured during a party at the University of Sri Jayewardenepura.

Police said that currently statements are being recorded from more than 5 university students regarding the incident.

The main suspect arrested has made a confession regarding the incident.

A hospital spokesperson stated that the student who was injured in the incident is still receiving treatment at the ICU of the Colombo National Hospital.