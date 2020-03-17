සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Details of Local Coronavirus patient at IDH – the investigation and details - Family in Quarantine

Wednesday, 11 March 2020 - 19:52

It has been revealed that the first Sri Lankan infected with coronavirus from Sri Lanka is from Colombo District.

The health authorities have taken measures to separately quarantine the close family members in their  home.

Meanwhile, a woman suspected of contracting Covid 19 - coronavirus, has been transferred from the Chilaw General Hospital to IDH Hospital, Angoda.

The woman was admitted to the Chilaw General Hospital this morning due to a fever.

 The 56-year-old woman is from Serukele area in Andigama, has been working in Italy and has recently returned to the island.

Upon her return she had a party at home and it has been reported that a large number of residents in the area had participated in the event.

Meanwhile an Italian woman suspected of contracting the coronavirus has been admitted to the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital today.

The woman had arrived in the country on the 28th and had been hospitalized from an illness while staying at a hotel in Anuradhapura.

The health authorities have taken steps to hospitalize the woman's husband as well.

In the meantime, the first Sri Lankan infected with the coronavirus has been identified in Sri Lanka.

The 52-year-old is a driver/our guide. Two days ago, he was diagnosed with fever and admitted to IDH. The preliminary tests have confirmed that he has been infected with coronavirus.

The health authorities have launched a special investigation into areas the tour guide has traveled with the Italian tour group along with his associates.

The infected driver/our guide, has led a group of Italian tourists who stayed in the country from March 3 to 9.

The Chairman of the Tourist Driver's Guidance Association Chandana Jayaweera stated that he is a member of the Association and has stayed at two leading hotels in Dambulla and Kandy.

In the meantime, six hundred and twenty-two passengers from South Korea, Italy and Iran have been sent to quarantine centres at the Kandakudu area in Pollonaruwa and the Batticaloa campus.

According to the reports, 250 passengers who arrived in the country today have been sent with the intervention of the Army.

However, the passengers who had arrived this morning had behaved in an unruly manner at the airport, claiming that some passengers had left the airport without entering into the quarantine centers.

Ten young children from Italy who were being taken to the Batticaloa Quarantine Center from the airport yesterday were admitted to the Dambulla Base Hospital due to a sudden illness and has been transferred to the Kandy hospital.

However, the Kandy hospital authorities refused to treat them and they were sent back to Dambulla Base Hospital.

Meanwhile, a man at the Kandakadu quarantine center in Polonnaruwa speaking to the Hiru news team stated that they have been provided with all the necessary facilities.

The Security Forces also convened a media briefing in Colombo today to clarify the current situation.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that contact with currency notes and coins can also infect coronavirus.

Attending the function declaring 2020 as the Digital Transaction Year, Central Bank Governor W.D. Laxman said that digital transactions could reduce the use of banknotes.

The government has requested the public to support the program to prevent coronavirus spreading in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, the new coronavirus has spread to 115 countries worldwide with 121,098 people reported being infected with the virus.

The number of deaths have increased to 4,366.

