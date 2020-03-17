UNP Working committee did not approve ‘Samagi Janabalavegaya’ - Former MP Vajira

Former UNP MP Vajira Abeywardena stated that the UNP Working Committee has not approved the formation of ‘Samagi Janabalavegaya’ as a separate party.

He was speaking at a press conference held at the party headquarters at Sirikotha.

However, addressing a public rally held in Kegalle yesterday, Leader of the ‘Samagi Janabalavegaya’ Sajith Premadasa stated that he received the Working Committee approval for the ‘Samagi Janabalavegaya’ and to be its leader.

Meanwhile, speaking at a press conference held at the ‘Samagi Janabalavegaya’ party’s office, former parliamentarian Dr. Harsha de Silva said that the party will definitely contest the next general election under the symbol of the telephone

Meanwhile a UNP Working Committee member Priyantha Pathberiya also expressed his views regarding MP Sujeewa Senasinghe at a press conference held at the party headquarters at Sirikotha today.