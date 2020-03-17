SLFP to consider contesting alone - Former governor Peshala Jayarathne

Former governor of the North Western Province Peshala Jayarathne states that the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) will consider contesting the upcoming general election separately in the face of criticism from the Sri Lanka Poddujana Peramuna.

He shared these views while speaking at a press conference held at the SLFP office in Polonnaruwa.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media in Hettipola, Kurunegala, SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekera said that the criticism directed at his party should be stopped immediately.

However, addressing a media briefing convened at the Battaramulla headquarters, former state minister Keheliya Rambukwella stated that when a strong political party is formed, there will be various difficulties in nominations.