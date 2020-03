The Leader of the ‘Samagi Jana Balavegaya’ Sajith Premadasa has complained that the WHO standard guidelines for the prevention of the Covid 19 virus is not being followed in the country.

He made this statement participating at a press conference held at the party office of the ‘Samagi Jana Balavegaya’ in Kotte this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Sajith Premadasa joined a program held in Aranayaka yesterday afternoon.