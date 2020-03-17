238+coronavirus+infected+patients+reported+from+Qatar

238 new cases of coronavirus patients have been reported from Qatar, according to their health authorities.

Qatar authorities state patients have been found in the same apartment complex where previously (Sunday)coronavirus patients were found.

Therefore, the number of coronavirus infected patients in the country has risen to 262.

Qatar authorities have stated that the number of people infected may increase as they travel amongst the public prior to being quarantined.

Qatar health authorities have urged all people to follow protective measures to ensure the safety of the community.