Kuwait+to+suspend+flights+due+to+coronavirus+and+bans+people+from+going+to+cafes

Kuwait to suspend flights due to coronavirus

The government of Kuwait has decided to suspend all international passenger flights from next Friday until further notice.

However, it has been decided to continue the internal flights.

Authorities also announced a public holiday in the country from March 12 to March 26, with work resuming on March 29, adding that entities providing vital services would remain open.

Kuwait authorities have said that this step was taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Accordingly, people were banned from meeting people in restaurants and cafes, including those inside malls