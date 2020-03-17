Corona virus outbreak declared a global epidemic

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the spread of coronavirus a global epidemic.

There are over 118,000 patients reported in 114 countries worldwide.

According to foreign media reports, the World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has stated: “We are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity.”

Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.

According to foreign media reports, the World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated the following in his opening remarks at the media briefing held on 11 March 2020;

“In the past two weeks, the number of cases of COVID-19 outside China has increased 13-fold, and the number of affected countries has tripled.



There are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, and 4,291 people have lost their lives.



Thousands more are fighting for their lives in hospitals. In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of cases, the number of deaths, and the number of affected countries climb even higher.



WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction.

We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic.”

Common signs of the infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

Standard recommendations to prevent infection spread include regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs. Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.