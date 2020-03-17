සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Corona virus outbreak declared a global epidemic

Thursday, 12 March 2020 - 6:02

Corona+virus+outbreak+declared+a+global+epidemic

Corona virus outbreak declared a global epidemic

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the spread of coronavirus a global epidemic.

There are over 118,000 patients reported in 114 countries worldwide.

According to foreign media reports, the World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has stated: “We are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity.”

Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. 

According to foreign media reports, the World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated the following in his opening remarks at the media briefing held on 11 March 2020;

“In the past two weeks, the number of cases of COVID-19 outside China has increased 13-fold, and the number of affected countries has tripled. 

There are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries, and 4,291 people have lost their lives.

Thousands more are fighting for their lives in hospitals. In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of cases, the number of deaths, and the number of affected countries climb even higher.

WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction.

We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic.”

Common signs of the infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

Standard recommendations to prevent infection spread include regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs. Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:48

The Philippine Stock Exchange suspended trade indefinitely on Tuesday, citing the safety of traders and staff in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore,... Read More

Coronavirus Drug to be tested – Clinical trial starts today of a US government co-developed drug
Coronavirus Drug to be tested – Clinical trial starts today of a US government co-developed drug
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 8:45

A clinical trial to evaluate a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin on Monday (March 16), the Associated Press reported,... Read More

A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)
A motorcyclist killed in an accident in Baddegama (video)
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 - 9:19

A motorcyclist was killed in an accident which took place in Unanpitiya, on the Baddegama – Udugama road. The accident occurred yesterday (16) evening... Read More



Trending News

The Government declares a 3-day additional public holiday (Applicable to the Private sector)
17 March 2020
The Government declares a 3-day additional public holiday (Applicable to the Private sector)
22nd coronavirus patient reported
16 March 2020
22nd coronavirus patient reported
6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28
16 March 2020
6 more patients identified, numbers rise to 28
Request not to leave home except for essential work (video)
16 March 2020
Request not to leave home except for essential work (video)
Three patients reported - total number of infected increase to 21
16 March 2020
Three patients reported - total number of infected increase to 21

International News

Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
17 March 2020
Philippine Financial Markets closed indefinitely
Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March
16 March 2020
Malaysia suspends air traffic for two weeks – lockdown till 31 March
Number of coronavirus deaths and infections increase
16 March 2020
Number of coronavirus deaths and infections increase
US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB
16 March 2020
US Federal reserve cut rates plan to repurchase over US $ 700 billion worth of TB
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.